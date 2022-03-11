English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live Now |Traders Carnival 16th Edition - 6 days 15 sessions Virtual Event brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsHealth

    Strides Pharma unit gets USFDA for generic product

    Singapore-based Strides Pharma Global Pte, a step down wholly-owned subsidiary of the company, has received approval from the United States Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) to market the product, Strides Pharma Science said in a statement.

    PTI
    March 11, 2022 / 01:19 PM IST
    Representative image

    Representative image

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Drug firm Strides Pharma Science on Friday said its subsidiary has received approval from the US health regulator to sell colchicine tablets, used for the treatment and prevention of gout, in the American market.

    Singapore-based Strides Pharma Global Pte, a step down wholly-owned subsidiary of the company, has received approval from the United States Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) to market the product, Strides Pharma Science said in a statement.

    The company’s product, which reduces inflammation and other symptoms of gout, is therapeutically equivalent to Takeda Pharmaceuticals’ Colcrys tablets.

    According to IQVIA MAT January 2022 data, the US market for colchicine tablets USP, 0.6 mg is stood at around USD 85 million.

    Strides said the product will be manufactured at the company’s facility at Bengaluru and will be marketed by Strides Pharma Inc in the US market.

    Close
    The company has 271 cumulative ANDA filings with USFDA, of which 245 ANDAs have been approved and 26 are pending approval, it added.
    PTI
    Tags: #Business #Health #Strides Pharma Science #USFDA
    first published: Mar 11, 2022 01:19 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.