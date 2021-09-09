Strengthening health emergency security systems top priority: WHO

Representative Image. (Source: Reuters)

The World Health Organization and Member countries of the South-East Asia Region on Thursday discussed further strengthening health emergency security systems to effectively respond to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and prepare for future health emergencies.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has posed unprecedented challenges. No country globally was prepared enough to deal with an emergency of this scale. It is critical that lessons from the ongoing pandemic are used to inform our efforts to strengthen health security systems," Dr Poonam Khetrapal Singh, Regional Director WHO South-East Asia, was quoted as saying by a WHO statement at the Seventy-Fourth Regional Committee meeting.

Strengthening emergency risk management has been a flagship priority programme of the WHO South-East Asia Region since 2014, which has consistently been scaling up response capacities since the 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami, a mega disaster that hit six countries of the Region.

Months before the COVID-19 outbreak, Member countries of the Region had adopted the 'Delhi Declaration' to strengthen emergency preparedness capacities by scaling up risk assessment, increasing investments, and enhancing implementation of multi-sectoral plans, the statement said.

Over the years, Member countries made a considerable progress in implementing the International Health Regulations (IHR) (2005) for health emergency preparedness and response.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

"Countries fully utilised the existing core capacities to control transmission and save lives while trying to match the unprecedented challenges of the pandemic," the regional director said, adding that "critical gaps in our health security systems and arrangements need to be addressed".

The ongoing response has demonstrated that the highest level of political leadership and involvement and functional multi-sectoral arrangements are crucial in preparing for and responding to severe health emergencies, the statement said.

Such arrangements enable timely, decisive and largescale actions, such as whole-of-government, whole-of-society responses and mobilisation of financial resources. These arrangements should be continuously reviewed and strengthened.

Another important lesson from the pandemic is the extraordinary scale of surge capacities across the gamut of response from surveillance and contact tracing to clinical management, laboratory testing, vaccination, and community engagement, that the countries need to plan for.

The pandemic has reiterated the importance of effective alert mechanism, which ensures early notification and information sharing for global risk assessments and coordinated, timely and decisive responses.

Another lesson learnt from the ongoing pandemic is the effectiveness of non-pharmaceutical Public Health and Social Measures (PHSM).

These measures can not only stop transmission but also have significant socioeconomic consequences. Hence, epidemiological analysis and response capacity assessment should guide timely adjustment of PHSMs with stringent measures being limited to where and when most needed.

Engaging with people for them to take informed decisions to adopt preventive behaviour, support surveillance, contact tracing, quarantine, and sharing correct information, is critical, the statement said.

Dr Khetrapal Singh said the Member countries must build, strengthen and maintain core capacities required under IHR (2005) through developing and implementing the national action plans for health security, linked with health systems strengthening efforts.