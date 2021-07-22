Stories That Are The Pride Of Sanjeevani

They say, stars shine the brightest in the darkest night. Even as successive waves of COVID-19 infections have taken a deep economic and emotional toll on the country, it has also helped bring forth our vast reserves of compassion and resilience. It’s embodied in India’s largest vaccine awareness campaign, Network18 Sanjeevani – A Shot Of Life, a CSR initiative by Federal Bank Ltd, which has successfully mobilized a national movement for health and immunity, and empowered ordinary Indians to go above and beyond in their quest to heal their communities.

Rising To The Challenge

Take Ashpak Sheikh from Nashik, for example. By the time the Sanjeevani campaign reached this village in one of Maharashtra’s worst affected districts, Ashpak had already acquired the nickname of ‘108 helpline assistance’. This owed much to his ever-willingness to help, assisting 300 patients find beds during the peak of the second wave. With the help of the Sanjeevani on-ground team, he’s now taking proactive steps to keep his community safe, by educating people about immunization, and registering them for vaccinations.

Of course, in a climate of rampant misinformation and distrust, following the right path oneself can be a courageous act. Just ask Jaskaran, from Ballarhwal village in Amritsar district, who overcame social stigmatization and ostracization, to get herself and her mother vaccinated. The presence of the Sanjeevani team on-ground lent more weight to her arguments for health and immunity – even managing to get one of her once-sceptical neighbours to get vaccinated too.

The Samaritans We Need

Such empowered decision-making might be common in better equipped parts of the country. But what about those who remain forgotten on the fringes of our healthcare set up? The story of Manohar and his family in rural Dakshin Kannada illuminates the struggles they face, especially in these times of crisis. His plans to get his elderly parents vaccinated were dashed by the lockdown imposed in the state, and lack of health facilities in the vicinity. Just when it looked like they might slip through the vaccination net, the Sanjeevani campaign came to the rescue, informing the family about vaccines and facilitating their travel to their vaccination appointments.

Similarly, Ramadu from Kavuru village in Guntur had little idea about what COVID-19 was, till the Sanjeevani Gaadi arrived in her community. The informative video beamed from the side of the van taught her the importance of following COVID-19 appropriate behaviour and vaccinations. People with awareness, sometimes, become ambassadors of health and well-being in their own right, like Pratibha Bhadoriya from Sanwer village in Indore. An activist associated with the renowned ASHA NGO, Pratibha has worked tirelessly to spread COVID-19 awareness and bust myths around vaccinations. The Sanjeevani campaign has further accelerated her efforts to protect her community.

Each of these stories represents a victory, that paves the way to a brighter future by demonstrating the power of action.