State governments may avail bank guarantees to buy COVID-19 vaccine doses: Report

The Centre has suggested that states use bank guarantees to help fund purchase doses of COVID-19 vaccines.

Some states have discussed the idea with pharmaceutical companies that are manufacturing vaccines against the novel coronavirus, Business Standard reported.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

Under this financing plan, each state will sign a contract with one or two companies manufacturing vaccines, the report said.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

The state government will then provide a bank guarantee to the companies, and a small upfront payment.

The bank guarantees might also give states the option of spreading the payment over more than a financial year, the report added.

So far, three companies have submitted applications to the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) for emergency use authorisation of COVID-19 vaccine candidates - Pfizer, Serum Institute of India (SII) and Bharat Biotech.

Union Health minister Harsh Vardhan on November 30 said the Centre plans to inoculate around 25-30 crore people by July-August 2021.

SII Chief Executive Officer Adar Poonawalla recently said India's vaccination drive might begin in January. SII is manufacturing the vaccine candidate developed by British-Swedish drugmaker AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford.