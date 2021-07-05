Sri Lanka receives 26,000 Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine; becomes first South Asian country to receive US-made jab

(Representative image)

Sri Lanka on Monday received the first batch 26,000 doses of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, becoming the first South Asian country to get the US-made jab.

The consignment was part of the 800,000 COVID-19 jabs to be delivered to the island nation in the next few weeks.

Health officials said that the 26,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine was the start of the 5 million Pfizer jabs expected by year end.

Follow our LIVE blog for latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic



Great news this morning as #SriLanka becomes the first country in South Asia to purchase a contingent of #Pfizer vaccines. I am proud of the work that is being done by my government to ensure vaccines for all Sri Lankans. Vaccination continues throughout the country.

— Gotabaya Rajapaksa (@GotabayaR) July 5, 2021

"Great news this morning as #SriLanka becomes the first country in South Asia to purchase a contingent of #Pfizer vaccines. I am proud of the work that is being done by my government to ensure vaccines for all Sri Lankans. Vaccination continues throughout the country," President Gotabaya Rajapaksa tweeted.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

A total of five million vaccines financed through the World Bank's Sri Lanka COVID-19 Emergency Response and Health System Preparedness Project will be supplied by December 2021, the World Bank said in its statement.

“The delivery of this first batch of vaccines reflects the joint work of the government of Sri Lanka and its partners to ensure fair access to safe and effective vaccines for Sri Lankans,” Faris H. Hadad-Zervos, World Bank Country Director for Maldives, Nepal, and Sri Lanka said in a statement.

“More vaccines are under review and will arrive by year's end,” the statement said.

The global financial body is giving Sri Lanka USD 298.07 million dollars through its COVID-19 Emergency Response and Health System Preparedness Project, including an additional 80.5 million for vaccines.

The vaccines are procured through the procedure established in the loan agreement signed with Sri Lanka in May 2021, the statement said.

“Patient treatment capacity will be improved through the planned district-level oxygen generating plants, ensuring oxygen supplies are available to patients,” the agency said.

“New isolation units and ICU/High Dependency Unit facilities have been set up in secondary and tertiary hospitals. World Bank funds have also helped provide essential supplies and services to 70 COVID-19 treatment centers,” it said.

Sri Lanka has so far used AstraZeneca manufactured by the Serum Institute of India, Chinese Sinopharm and Russian Sputnik V in the country's fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

By 10 am on Monday, some 2.9 million of the island's 20 million population had received their first jabs with 1.23 million receiving both the doses.

According to Johns Hopkins University data, the country has reported 265,630 COVID-19 cases and 3,236 deaths.