Sputnik V provides 'strong' defence against Omicron variant: RDIF

When used as a booster shot, Russia's single-dose Sputnik Light helps develop a stronger antibody response against the Omicron variant, the study by the Gamaleya Institute developer was cited as saying.

Reuters
December 17, 2021 / 06:26 PM IST
Sputnik V vaccine. HAZEM BADER / AFP

Sputnik V vaccine. HAZEM BADER / AFP


Russia's Sputnik V vaccine provides a strong defence against serious symptoms and hospitalisations caused by the Omicron coronavirus variant, the RDIF sovereign wealth fund said on Friday, citing a preliminary study by the vaccine developer.


When used as a booster shot, Russia's single-dose Sputnik Light helps develop a stronger antibody response against the Omicron variant, the study by the Gamaleya Institute developer was cited as saying.


The preliminary data from Gamaleya showed that the efficacy of Sputnik V with the Sputnik Light booster against Omicron could be more than 80%.


RDIF said the preliminary lab study by Gamaleya demonstrated that Sputnik V demonstrates "high virus neutralizing activity" (VNA) against Omicron.

Russia's health ministry has recommended booster Sputnik Light shots six months after receiving Sputnik V.

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions

How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

