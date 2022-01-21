Sputnik V COVID vaccine shows higher Omicron-specific antibodies than Pfizer: Study

Sputnik V vaccine (Image: AFP)

The levels of Omicron-neutralising antibodies of people vaccinated with two doses of Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine did not decline as much as of those who had Pfizer shots, according to a small study.

The joint Russian-Italian study — funded by the Russian Direct Investment Fund which markets Sputnik V — compared the blood serum samples of people taken three to six months after the second dose of the two vaccines.

The yet-to-be peer-reviewed study, posted on the preprint repository MedRxiv on January 19, was conducted by scientists from the Spallanzani Institute in Italy and Gamaleya Institute in Russia, the developer of the vaccine.

The study found that Sputnik V vaccine demonstrates more than 2 times higher levels of virus neutralising antibodies to Omicron variant than two doses of Pfizer vaccine.

The research was conducted on comparable blood samples from 51 people vaccinated with Sputnik V and 17 with the Pfizer preventive with a similar level of neutralising antibodies against the original Wuhan variant.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

"Sputnik V shows significantly smaller (2.6 times) reduction of virus neutralising activity against Omicron as compared to reference Wuhan variant,” the authors of the study noted.

"The vaccine showed an 8.1-fold reduction of virus neutralising activity against Omicron as against 21.4-fold reduction for Pfizer vaccine,” they said.

The study demonstrates that Sputnik V neutralises the Omicron variant by inducing robust antibody response associated with high levels of protection.

"Among the top quartile of individuals with high receptor-binding domain (RBD)-specific IgG antibodies, 100 per cent of those vaccinated with Sputnik V were able to neutralise Omicron variant in comparison to 83.3 per cent of individuals vaccinated with Pfizer,” the researchers said.

RBD is a key part of a virus located on its ’spike’ protein that allows it to enter and infect the human cells. RBD is a key part of a virus located on its 'spike' protein that allows it to enter and infect the human cells.

"Among all samples, 74.2 per cent of Sputnik V-vaccinated sera were able to neutralise Omicron vs 56.9 per cent for Pfizer-vaccinated,” they said.

An earlier study by the Gamaleya Institute, also posted on MedRxiv, showed that a booster shot of Sputnik Light vaccine provided a stronger antibody response against Omicron than the two-dose Sputnik V vaccine alone.

"Today the necessity of third booster vaccination is obvious. And the most effective approach, already shown in several studies, is the use of heterologous booster vaccination pioneered in COVID-19 vaccines by Sputnik V," the authors of the study added.