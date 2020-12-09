Six persons who contracted Eluru mystery disease readmitted after second seizure

(Image: News18 Creative)

As many as six persons who had contracted the Eluru mystery disease and suffered seizures complained of a second attack on December 9, following which they were readmitted to the Eluru Government Hospital in West Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh.

Dr PR Srinivas, the in-charge Resident Medical Officer at the Eluru Government Hospital, said that these patients have complained of vomiting also, reported The Indian Express.

He said: “At least six persons were readmitted on Tuesday after they suffered seizures and vomiting. They were admitted to hospital with similar complaints on Sunday and Monday. They were discharged after treatment. On Tuesday, they were brought again after they suffered another seizure. As of now, the patients are under observation.”

Mysterious illness strikes Andhra Pradesh's Eluru town; here's what we know about it so far

Dr Srinivas informed that the number of cases being reported has “reduced drastically” in the past 12 hours with only four new cases. Of them, two complained of seizures while the others reported giddiness. At present, around 40 persons are being treated who are expected to be discharged by December 9 itself.

The Eluru mystery disease has affected more than 500 people in the past four days with patients reporting symptoms like seizures and fainting. However, all were discharged from the hospital the same day.

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, submitted a preliminary report on the disease on December 8. Traces of metals like lead and nickel were found in the blood samples of a few patients.

Authorities are actively investigating the sources of all drinking water to find if there is any contamination as there is a possibility that the water got contaminated with pesticides while passing through agriculture fields.