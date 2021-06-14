Single dose of Covishield vaccine elicits higher immunity response in Covid-recovered persons: Study

A vial of the Oxford University-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, which is produced in India and marketed as Covishield (Image: Reuters/Gleb Garanich)
A single dose of Covishield vaccine elicits a higher immunity response among individuals who were previously infected with COVID-19, suggested a study published in the International Journal of Infectious Diseases.
The study, which was approved by the Institutional Ethics Committee of AIG Hospitals, Hyderabad, India, was conducted on 280 healthcare workers, with 131 among them being seropositive.
The participants were divided into two groups - seropositive and seronegative. They were administered a single dose of Covishield - the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine manufactured by Serum Institute of India (SII) - between January 16 and February 5, 2021.
The researchers found that those participants who were seropositive showed "higher neutralizing antibody response" as compared to those who had no prior exposure to the coronavirus infection.
"All the seropositive or seronegative participants developed neutralizing antibodies by day 28 after the first dose of Covishield. The previously infected group mounted greater antibody response to a single dose of Covishield vaccine compared with the no prior exposure group," the study noted.
In addition to the stronger immunity response, the previously-infected group of participants also showed higher memory T and B-cell responses, the researchers claimed.
"These results suggest protective immune memory in previously exposed individuals after a single dose of vaccine. Such individuals could mount memory recall response on a subsequent encounter with antigen as they have developed adaptive immune memory," the study stated.
Citing their findings, the researchers have drawn attention towards a "single-dose vaccination strategy" in order to increase the immunisation coverage.
"Individuals who have had COVID-19 and recovered would have adequate protection with a single dose of vaccine. Our results demonstrate evidence to support a single-dose vaccination strategy for previously infected individuals to increase coverage and protect a larger number of populations," the study said.
The researchers, however, note that all individuals with no prior exposure to COVID-19 "would be required to take the second vaccination dose".
The findings comes days after a CNN News18 report, on May 31, claimed that a government panel study may study whether single-dose Covishield provides enough immunity against SARS-CoV-2 infection. The Union Health Ministry had, however, clarified on June 1 that is not considering to immunise the beneficiaries with only a single dose of the vaccine.
“There is absolutely no change in the schedule of Covishield doses; it will be two doses only. After the first Covishield dose is administered, the second dose will be given after 12 weeks. The same schedule is applicable to Covaxin," Niti Aayog member Dr VK Paul had said.