Singapore to block arrivals from India due to coronavirus wave

The government said travel restrictions with India will help curb potential cases in the dormitories because many of the labourers arrive from the South Asian nation.

Reuters
April 22, 2021 / 06:06 PM IST
Singapore health ministry said on Thursday it will not allow entry to long-term visa holders and short-term visitors with recent travel history to India, which is battling a second wave of COVID-19 infections.


On Thursday, Singapore said it was investigating COVID-19 cases in a migrant workers' dormitory for the possibility of re-infection and is quarantining more than 1,100 of the facility's residents. So far, 17 recovered workers were found to be positive for COVID-19 at the dormitory.


The government said travel restrictions with India will help curb potential cases in the dormitories because many of the labourers arrive from the South Asian nation.

Reuters
TAGS: #coronavirus #Health #India #Singapore #World News
first published: Apr 22, 2021 06:03 pm

