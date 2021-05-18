MARKET NEWS

Singapore approves Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for use in 12 to 15-year-olds

Reuters
May 18, 2021 / 05:10 PM IST

 Singapore has authorised the use of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for those aged 12 to 15 years old in a bid to extend protection to more groups as the country tackles a recent increase of infections, officials said on Tuesday.


“The data showed that the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine demonstrated high efficacy consistent with that observed in the adult population,” the health ministry said in a statement, adding “its safety profile is also consistent with the known safety profile in the adult population”.


The government will also extend the interval between two-dose COVID-19 vaccines to six to eight weeks, from three to four weeks currently, it said.

first published: May 18, 2021 04:36 pm

