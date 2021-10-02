SII's Adar Poonawalla says rules for entry into Britain a 'total chaos'

Serum Institute India (SII) CEO Adar Poonawalla (File image: Twitter/@adarpoonawalla)

SII's Adar Poonawalla on October 1 said that the British government’s refusal to recognise India's Covishield is causing total chaos at their borders.

“It is total chaos. I am calling on all countries to work together, harmoniously, to sign a mutually agreed pact. We can at least acknowledge a certification programme using vaccines approved by the World Health Organization (WHO),” said Mr Poonawalla in an exclusive interview with The Telegraph.

“If you take a WHO approved vaccine, it shouldn't matter which country you take it in – it is the same vaccine that has been made by the same people.”

Poonawalla also told the daily that SII would resume exports of COVID-19 vaccines in October after a six-month export freeze.

“Our exports to Covax will recommence again in October, initially these supplies will be small but by January 2022, once we have satisfied domestic demands – people forget that India is still a lower-middle income country – we will see large volumes go to Covax.”

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Also Read: Australia recognises Covishield, but no clarity on when ban on international travelers to end

Amid the row over recognition of Indian vaccine certificates in the United Kingdom, the Centre on October 1 imposed reciprocal travel curbs, including mandatory quarantine, for travellers arriving from the UK.

Also Read: Centre got over 65.25 crore Covishield doses, 9.1 crore Covaxin jabs till September 19

The stringent rules will be applicable from October 4 for all UK nationals arriving in the country, irrespective of their vaccination status. The Ministries of Home Affairs and Civil Aviation will take steps to implement the decision.

The UK had earlier officially recognized the covishield vaccine as one of four jabs which if taken, ensured international visitors could enter the UK. However, Indians who took it in India still had to meet the strict mandatory quarantine rules while visiting the UK.

Last month, Moneycontrol had reported India's hard stance on the manner after New Delhi had threatened to put reciprocal measures.

According to the new rules, UK nationals would be required to undertake a pre-departure COVID-19 RT-PRC test within 72 hours before travel. They would be tested again upon their arrival at the airports in India, and another RT-PCR test would be conducted on the eighth day after their arrival.

The UK had moved India from its "red" to "amber" list on August 8.

The SII chief in August had also announced financial assistance of Rs 10 crores to students heading to the UK and elsewhere who had to pay for quarantine before they join college.

"I remain fully committed to helping Indian students quarantine abroad on arrival for their higher studies. The new Amber List in the UK rules makes it clear that Indian students will still need to quarantine, albeit at a place of their choosing. They may, therefore, still incur substantial costs." he added.