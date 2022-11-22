 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Shares brush off China COVID curbs, dollar retreats

Reuters
Nov 22, 2022 / 05:53 PM IST

The Federal Reserve will release the minutes from its most recent meeting on Wednesday, which investors will scour for insight into policymakers' views on the outlook for inflation and economic growth.

Global shares rose on Tuesday, recovering some of the previous day's losses, as improved investor risk appetite drove flows into equities and commodities, although concern over more COVID infections in China kept gains in check.

The dollar pulled back from strong overnight gains while oil edged up after Monday's volatile sell-off.

The MSCI All-World index of shares rose 0.2%, putting it on course for a second month of increases - its longest stretch of gains since late 2021.

In Asia, Chinese blue chips closed flat on the day, having fallen by as much as 0.5%, while Japan's Nikkei rose 0.6%.

Chinese equities came under pressure after Beijing shut parks, shopping malls and museums on Tuesday, while more cities resumed mass testing for COVID-19, as cases spiked, which has fuelled concern about the hit to the world's second-largest economy.