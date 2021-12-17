MARKET NEWS

Serum Institute's Covovax vaccine gets WHO nod for emergency use

SII chief executive officer Adar Poonawalla called the WHO's decision to grant EUL to Covovax "another milestone" in the fight against COVID-19. The vaccine has shown "excellent safety and efficacy", he said.

Moneycontrol News
December 17, 2021 / 08:57 PM IST
Representative image

Covovax, the COVID-19 vaccine manufactured by the Serum Institute of India (SII), received emergency use nod from the World Health Organisation (WHO) on December 17.

The vaccine is being produced by the Pune-based SII under licence from American biotechnology company Novavax, and is part of the COVAX facility portfolio, giving a much-needed boost to ongoing efforts to vaccinate more people in lower-income countries.

"Today, the World Health Organization issued and emergency use listing (EUL) for NVX-CoV2373, expanding the basket of WHO-validated vaccines against the SARS-CoV-2 virus," the global health body said in a statement.

WHO’s EUL procedure assesses the quality, safety and efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines and is a prerequisite for COVAX vaccine supply. It also allows other countries to expedite their own regulatory approval to import and administer the vaccines.

SII chief executive officer Adar Poonawalla called the WHO's decision to grant EUL to Covovax "another milestone" in the fight against coronavirus pandemic. The vaccine has shown "excellent safety and efficacy", he said.

The listing of Covovax is aimed at increasing the access to vaccines, "particularly in lower-income countries, 41 of which have still not been able to vaccinate 10 percent of their populations, while 98 countries have not reached 40 percent", said Dr Mariângela Simão, WHO Assistant-Director General for Access to Medicines and Health Products.

"Even with new variants emerging, vaccines remain one of the most effective tools to protect people against serious illness and death from SARS-COV-2," Dr Simão added.

The EUL was granted to Covovax only after reviewing the data on quality, safety and efficacy, a risk management plan, programmatic suitability, and manufacturing site inspections carried out by the Drugs Controller General of India, the WHO said.

"The Technical Advisory Group for Emergency Use Listing (TAG-EUL), convened by WHO and made up of experts from around the world, has determined that the vaccine meets WHO standards for protection against COVID-19, that the benefit of the vaccine far outweighs any risks, and that the vaccine can be used globally," it added.

Notably, Covovax is to be administered in two doses, and is stable when stored at 2 to 8 °C refrigerated temperatures. The vaccine uses a novel platform and is produced by creating an engineered baculovirus containing a gene for a modified SARS-CoV-2 spike protein.

The SII's application seeking emergency use authorisation for Covovax in India is being considered by the country's drug regulator.

Meanwhile, the Novovax vaccine, whose India version is Covovax, is currently under the assessment of European Medicines Agency (EMA). In the clinical trials, the vaccine had demonstrated an overall efficacy of around 90 percent.
Tags: #Adar Poonawalla #Covid-19 #COVID-19 vaccine #COVOVAX #Novavax #Serum Institute of India (SII) #vaccination #WHO
first published: Dec 17, 2021 08:10 pm

