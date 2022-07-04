 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Serum Institute urges health ministry to include Cy-Tb injection in national TB elimination program

Jul 04, 2022 / 05:59 PM IST

According to official sources, Serum Institute has asked the Union health ministry to include its Cy-Tb injection for Latent-TB diagnosis in the National TB Elimination Programme (NTEP) to help India become TB free by 2025.

Serum Institute has requested the Union health ministry for inclusion of their Cy-Tb injection for detection of Latent-TB in the National TB Elimination Programme (NTEP) to support TB free-India by 2025, official sources said on Monday. The Serum Institute had recently informed the ministry that the firm would provide Cy-Tb injection at Rs 350 plus GST per dose, an official source stated.

The letter for the inclusion of Cy-Tb was written by Prakash Kumar Singh, Director, Government and Regulatory Affairs at SII. The Cy-Tb injection was granted market authorisation by the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) on May 9, 2022.

In response to Singh's request, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) had sought the price of Cy-Tb injection. Serum Institute has informed MoHFW that the firm will provide Cy-Tb injection at Rs 350 plus GST per dose, an official source stated. According to official sources, the ministry has not taken any decision on procurement of this product as there are few programmatic challenges in Cy-Tb kit of Serum Institute.

India is committed to eliminate tuberculosis by 2025, five years ahead of the target for TB elimination set by Sustainable Development Goals 2030.

 

