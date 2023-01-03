 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrendsHealth

Serum Institute to start free COVID vaccine supply to government, other manufacturers await order

Ayushman Kumar
Jan 03, 2023 / 01:49 PM IST

The government has sent a consignment list for supplying 80 lakh doses of Covishield to different consignees to Serum Institute of India, which will start the supply soon, an official said.

Image: Reuters

With new variants of Covid-19 emerging in many countries and vaccines and booster doses again gaining mindshare, the government has placed an order on Serum Institute of India (SII) for 80 lakh doses of the Covishield vaccine, which the company will be supplied for free.

“The government has informed the Serum Institute that it is ready to receive 80 lakh doses of COVID vaccine. Currently, it is a dynamic situation, we will assess the situation of booster uptake and then decide on the future course,” a Union health ministry official told Moneycontrol, adding that the supply of the vaccine, intended for a host of consignees, will start soon. The official asked not to be identified.

Prakash Kumar Singh, SII’s director of government and regulatory affairs, on December 29 wrote to Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan offering 2 crore free doses of the vaccine. SII has so far supplied over 170 crore doses of Covishield to the government to be used in the national Covid-19 immunisation programme.

Also read: India sees rise in Covid variants driving cases abroad, govt steps up surveillance

COVID-19 Vaccine
Frequently Asked Questions

View more

How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.
 View more
+ Show

When asked why SII was offering so many doses of vaccine for free, the health ministry official said that it was on the request made from top officials of the ministry.

The health ministry has got requests from at least five states—Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, West Bengal and Telangana—seeking additional doses of Covishield vaccines for precautionary doses.