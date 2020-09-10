COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker: Serum Institute pauses clinical trials; here's why

Serum Institute of India (SII) said it is pausing clinical trials of the COVID-19 vaccine candidate being developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca.

The company said that it is “reviewing the situation” will keep the trials paused until AstraZeneca resumes them. “We are following DCGI (Drugs Controller General of India)'s instructions and will not be able to comment further on the same,” the company added.

The DCGI had issued a showcause notice to Serum Institute on September 9 for not informing it about pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca suspending clinical trials of the Oxford vaccine candidate against COVID-19 in other countries and also for not submitting casualty analysis of the "reported serious adverse events".

The notice was issued following reports that human trials of the most promising COVID-19 vaccine candidate, have been put on hold after a United Kingdom participant had an adverse reaction to it.

In a tweet on September 9, Serum Institute had clarified that it was “going by DCGI's direction” and had not been instructed to pause the trials. “If DCGI has any safety concerns, we will adhere to their instructions and abide by the standard protocols,” the company had added.

AstraZeneca is developing the drug alongside the University of Oxford and is considered a frontrunner in the global race for a COVID-19 vaccine. AstraZeneca has in turn partnered with Serum Institute to produce vaccine doses in India.