Serum Institute begins Phase I of experimental COVID-19 vaccine using Dynavax adjuvant

Serum Institute of India, the world's largest vaccine maker, is already mass producing and stockpiling AstraZeneca's Covishield shot, while Indian biotech players Bharat Biotech and Zydus Cadila are developing their own vaccine candidates (Representative File Photo)

Serum Institute of India, the world's largest vaccine manufacturer by volume and Nasdaq-listed biopharma company Dynavax Technologies Corporation said they began dosing the first participants as part of the Phase 1/2 clinical trial.

Serum Institute, has tied up with Dynavax to use the latter's adjuvant CpG 1018 in its experimental vaccine. An adjuvant is used to boost the efficacy of the vaccine.

The Phase 1/2 clinical trial will evaluate the safety and immunogenicity of Serum Institute vaccine candidate consisting of the SARS-COV-2 virus receptor binding domain (RBD) delivered as a virus-like particle (VPL), along with Dynavax's advanced adjuvant CpG 1018 plus alum.

The Phase 1 portion of the clinical trial will enroll 39 healthy volunteers and post the completion of the study a decision will be taken regarding the dosing of up to 216 subjects in Phase 2.

Serum has partnered with UK biotech company, Spybiotech, a spun-out of the University of Oxford to develop a COVID-19 virus-like-particle (VLP)-based vaccine. The vaccine has entered a Phase 1/2 trial in Australia.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

"The collaboration with Dynavax is our effort in developing and exploring avenues to bolster our fight against the pandemic. We are hopeful that delivering the CpG 1018 adjuvant in the vaccine will enhance the immune response of the candidate," said Adar Poonawalla, Chief Executive Officer of Serum Institute.

"Through this we seek to provide our expertise and capability to produce large quantities of affordable vaccine to supply global needs," Poonawalla said.

"We are pleased to be partnering with Serum Institute of India to advance their approach to leverage a VLP utilizing the receptor binding domain of the SARS-COV-2 spike protein," said Ryan Spencer, Chief Executive Officer, Dynavax.

"We believe continued development of multiple programs is critical to ensure the availability of safe and effective vaccines that can protect the global population from this devastating disease in the near term and for years to come," Spencer said.

Serum Institute has been developing several vaccines for COVID-19 based on different platforms. The 'Covishield' in partnership with AstraZeneca-University of Oxford is based on non-replicating viral vector, Novavax - protein subunit and Codagenix - live-attenuated.

Each platform has its own advantages, for instance the VLP platform can be quickly ramped up in manufacturing.