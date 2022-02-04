Schools, colleges to reopen from February 7 in Delhi; govt and private offices to function at 100% capacity

Representative Image

Schools, colleges and coaching institutes in Delhi to re-open from February 7, Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia announced on February 4.

The deputy CM also added people driving cars alone need not wear mask

"All govt and private offices have been permitted to function at 100% capacity and restaurants can now remain open till 11 pm," he said.

For standard 9-12 the schools will reopen from February 7 whereas classes from nursery to standard 8 will reopen from February 14, the deputy CM added.

"Hybrid classes will continue. Colleges will reopen from February 7 and they'll be asked to discourage online classes and have offline classes," he said.

The duration of Delhi night curfew has been reduced by an hour.

The night curfew in the national capital will be from 11 pm to 5 am from the earlier 10 pm.

This comes after the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) meeting held today to discuss further relaxations in COVID-19 curbs.

Meanwhile, Delhi on Thursday reported 2,668 fresh COVID-19 cases and 13 deaths, while the positivity rate dropped to 4.3 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department.

The number of daily cases in Delhi has been on the decline after touching the record high of 28,867 on January 13. The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the ongoing wave of the pandemic.

It took just 10 days for daily cases to drop below the 10,000-mark.

In the last DDMA meeting, the Delhi government had recommended reopening of schools, saying it was necessary to prevent further damage to the social and economic well-being of children as the COVID-19 situation in the capital had improved.

Asserting that online education can never replace classroom studies, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had said the government had closed schools when it was not safe for children, but "excessive caution" was harming them.

A delegation of parents led by Chandrakant Lahariya, an epidemiologist and public policy specialist, had earlier met Sisodia and submitted a memorandum signed by over 1,600 parents demanding that schools be reopened.

Schools in the city were briefly reopened before being closed again on December 28 last year in view of the third wave of COVID-19 driven by the Omicron variant.