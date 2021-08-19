School may be closed if COVID situation worsens, attendance not must: UP govt

Representational image

The Uttar Pradesh government, which has decided to open schools for physical classes, on Thursday said the attendance for students will not be compulsory and schools may be closed again if the COVID situation worsens.

Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma told this to the state legislative council while replying to a question by teacher constituency member Dhruv Kumar Tripathi.

"In basic education, attendance is not compulsory. We have also not made attendance mandatory for classes from 9 to 12," Sharma said.

Follow our LIVE blog for latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic

"Guardians, teachers and political organisations have also said the offline education should be started even if it is for a shorter period,” he said.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

“In UP, the present atmosphere is sufficiently secure but if there is any indication of any concern (regarding COVID), we can also close schools," he added.

Tripathi also asked Health Minister Jai Pratap Singh if there was any arrangement for vaccination of teachers and students below 18 years of age.

In a supplementary question, SP member Shatrudra Prakash asked the minister if it is safe for little children to go to school without vaccination.

The minister replied that the vaccine for children below 18 is not yet available but it is expected to be available by September.

He said after the vaccine is available, a campaign will be launched to inoculate children.

The state government has opened schools from August 16 for classes 9 to 12. For classes six to eight, they will be opened from August 23 and for classes one to five from September 1.