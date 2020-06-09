SC order on migrants: Ensure all of them reach their homes in 15 days; consider withdrawing lockdown violation cases

Seeing the plight of thousands of migrant workers struggling to reach their villages, towns amid the Coronovirus lockdown, the Supreme Court, in a suo moto case, directed the Centre and state governments to ensure that all such workers are transported back home within 15 days beginning June 9, 2020.

The apex court also directed that all cases of lockdown violations against migrant workers should be considered for withdrawal by the administration.

The COVID-19 crisis hit the hardest on migrant workers who, residing in cities to earn their livelihood during better times, were forced to walk and travel kilometres across states to reach their villages and towns.

Follow our LIVE blog to track all the Coronavirus updates

The Supreme Court took suo moto cognizance of the migrants workers crisis first on May 26 where it had observed that there were ‘inadequacies and certain lapses" in how governments had handled wellbeing of migrants during the series of lockdowns announced after March 24.

Later on May 29, Supreme Court passed an order to ensure free travel, food and shelter to all migrants free of cost.

In the present order the apex court has said that the receiving state will submit schemes to provide employment, welfare of migrants and more importantly all migrants will now be registered and identified.

The apex court also directed Railways to provide trains to states as per their demand within 24 hours.

The case, as per a LiveLaw report, will be further heard on July 8 to take stock of developments.