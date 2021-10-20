Russian President Vladimir Putin orders week-long paid holiday to curb COVID infections

Source: AP

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday ordered a nationwide week-long paid holiday starting on October 30 to curb Covid infections amid record virus deaths and again urged Russians to vaccinate themselves.

Also Read: Russia reports record daily COVID-19 deaths

At a televised meeting with officials, Putin said he supported a government proposal to "declare non-working days between October 30 and November 7 throughout the country" and asked Russians to "show responsibility" and get Covid jabs.