COVID-19 update | Russia reports record daily coronavirus deaths, government tally shows

A record-high number of daily deaths -- 119 -- was also reported in the Euro 2020 host city Saint Petersburg that's hosting a quarter-final on Friday, as Russia grapples with a spike of infections spurred by the highly infectious Delta variant.

June 29, 2021 / 02:23 PM IST
Representative image | Source: AP

Russia on Tuesday recorded 652 coronavirus deaths in the past 24 hours, the highest death toll in the country since the outbreak of the pandemic, according to a government tally.

TAGS: #coronavirus #Health #Russia #World News
first published: Jun 29, 2021 02:20 pm

