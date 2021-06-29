COVID-19 update | Russia reports record daily coronavirus deaths, government tally shows
A record-high number of daily deaths -- 119 -- was also reported in the Euro 2020 host city Saint Petersburg that's hosting a quarter-final on Friday, as Russia grapples with a spike of infections spurred by the highly infectious Delta variant.
June 29, 2021 / 02:23 PM IST
Russia on Tuesday recorded 652 coronavirus deaths in the past 24 hours, the highest death toll in the country since the outbreak of the pandemic, according to a government tally.
A record-high number of daily deaths -- 119 -- was also reported in the Euro 2020 host city Saint Petersburg that's hosting a quarter-final on Friday, as Russia grapples with a spike of infections spurred by the highly infectious Delta variant.