COVID-19 update | Russia reports record daily coronavirus deaths, government tally shows

Representative image | Source: AP

Russia on Tuesday recorded 652 coronavirus deaths in the past 24 hours, the highest death toll in the country since the outbreak of the pandemic, according to a government tally.

Follow our LIVE blog for latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic

A record-high number of daily deaths -- 119 -- was also reported in the Euro 2020 host city Saint Petersburg that's hosting a quarter-final on Friday, as Russia grapples with a spike of infections spurred by the highly infectious Delta variant.