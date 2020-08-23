172@29@17@242!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|trends|health-trends|russia-plans-covid-19-vaccine-output-at-6-million-doses-a-month-report-5744951.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
Last Updated : Aug 23, 2020 05:03 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Russia plans COVID-19 vaccine output at 6 million doses a month: Report

Large-scale testing of the vaccine, developed by Moscow's Gamaleya institute, is due to start in Russia next week.

Reuters

Russia expects to produce between 1.5 million and 2 million doses per month of its potential COVID-19 vaccine by the year end, gradually ramping up production to 6 million doses a month, the RIA news agency cited industry minister Denis Manturov as saying on August 23.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.
