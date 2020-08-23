Russia plans COVID-19 vaccine output at 6 million doses a month: Report

Large-scale testing of the vaccine, developed by Moscow's Gamaleya institute, is due to start in Russia next week.
Reuters
Russia expects to produce between 1.5 million and 2 million doses per month of its potential COVID-19 vaccine by the year end, gradually ramping up production to 6 million doses a month, the RIA news agency cited industry minister Denis Manturov as saying on August 23.
Large-scale testing of the vaccine, developed by Moscow's Gamaleya institute, is due to start in Russia next week.Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.
First Published on Aug 23, 2020 04:10 pm