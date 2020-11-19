Role of Indian drug makers to be ‘essential’ in COVID-19 therapy production, says public health expert

The role of generic drug makers in India will be “essential” in rolling out COVID-19 treatment to low and middle-income countries, said Charles Gore, executive director of Medicines Patent Pool (MPP).

MPP is a United Nations-backed public health organisation, which is working to increase access to life-saving medicines in developing countries.

In an interview with CNBC, Gore said most of the drug makers MPP is already working with to expedite access to coronavirus therapeutics are based within the South Asian country.

“There could be a significant role for Indian generic drug makers” in the fight to curb the contagion, Gore was quoted as saying.

Global COVID-19 tally crossed 5.62 crore, including over 13.49 lakh deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University data at 11 am on November 19. In India, the virus caseload has risen to 89.58 lakh, while the death toll has reached above 1.31 lakh.

MPP is working with major drug developers to get licenses for their COVID-19 treatments, so that generic drug makers, like those in India, can produce “cheaper” but still “high quality” versions for poorer nations, said the report.

According to Gore, India has the world’s largest generic drugs market and has proven itself instrumental in distributing low-cost medicines, particularly to poorer nations, in the past.

It will be applicable for the COVID-19 pandemic, especially if these countries are forced to bear the cost of treatments and vaccines, Gore told the publication.

The executive director believed that the number of such drug makers will increase when leading pharmaceutical firms will license their COVID-19 treatments for mass production, as per the publication.

MPP was founded by Unitaid, which continues to be MPP’s main funder. MPP’s work on access to essential medicines is also funded by the Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation (SDC).