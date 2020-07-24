App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Moneycontrol Pro's Introductory subscription offer: 3 years @ Rs 1999. Use code PRO3YEAR
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsHealth
Last Updated : Jul 24, 2020 07:59 PM IST | Source: PTI

Researchers trying to identify COVID-19 case from cough sounds

A mobile App has been developed by Norway-India Partnership Initiative, in which people who are not infected by the virus are recording their cough sound, while researchers have collected such sounds from COVID-19 patients.

PTI

A wing of Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and a healthcare initiative formed by Indian and Norwegian governments have launched a study to detect coronavirus infection from cough sounds of people using artificial intelligence (AI), an official said.

A mobile App has been developed by Norway-India Partnership Initiative, in which people who are not infected by the virus are recording their cough sound, while researchers have collected such sounds from COVID-19 patients.

An analysis using AI will be conducted on the mixed database of cough sound samples to find out a coronavirus infected person, Director of Regional Medical Research Centre (RMRC), Dr Sanghamitra Pati, said on Friday.

Close

The RMRC of Bhubaneswar is a permanent research centre of ICMR.

"A similar study was conducted in case of x-ray analysis of pneumonia patients in the past. The goal was to identify which is the x-ray of a pneumonia case and which is not," Pati said.

People of Odisha have started participating in the study using the App, she said.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.
First Published on Jul 24, 2020 07:45 pm

tags #Artificial Intelligence #coronavirus #Health #ICMR #India #Norway

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.