Researchers develop wearable patch that can detect high stress levels

Researchers and scientists at US' Stanford University seem to have connected stress and sweat, with an interesting new development in the wearable technology domain, by creating a waterproof wearable patch.

The patch when applied directly on to the skin starts absorbing sweat and in a matter of seconds it assesses the cortisol (stress hormone) levels of a person.

Clinical tests will be able to provide an objective measurement of emotional or physical stress by using this patch. This, in turn, can help doctors know if a patient's pituitary or adrenal gland is working fine.

The team at Stanford, developed a rectangular, stretchy, sensor around a membrane that binds only to cortisol. While being stuck to the skin, the sensor sucks in sweat passively, using the holes placed in the bottom of the patch. There is a waterproof layer, that protects the patch from any sort of contamination, and ensures the process continues without any hassles for accurate measurement.

Drawing shows details of the layers contained in the cortisol biosensor developed by the Salleo lab and two close-up images of the holes in the bottom of the sensor that wick in sweat. (Image credit: Onur Parlak/Stanford University)

The sensor is not really detecting cortisol as such, but charged ions such as sodium or potassium. These ions found in sweat pass through the membrane unless blocked by cortisol, and get picked up by the sensor, not cortisol itself.

Lead author from Stanford University Onur Parlak said that sweat sensing offers continuous and non-invasive monitoring of various biomarkers for a range of physiological conditions.

The wearable device prototype, once available, will be capable of letting people with an imbalance monitor their own stress levels at home, the researchers added.