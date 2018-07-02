Research says air pollution directly connected to risk of diabetes globally

According to a new research by scientists from Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis and Veterans Affairs (VA) St. Louis Health Care System, the amount of air pollution in the environment is directly connected to the risk of diabetes.

Even normal air pollution levels considered safe have been linked with the widespread disease.

The report by Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis says that a decrease in air pollution level may cause a significant drop in the diabetes cases in heavily populated countries like India and even less populated countries like the US.

Ziyad Al-Aly, MD, the study’s senior author and an assistant professor of medicine at Washington University said, "Our research shows a significant link between air pollution and diabetes globally. We found an increased risk, even at low levels of air pollution currently considered safe by the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the World Health Organization (WHO). This is important because many industry lobbying groups argue that current levels are too stringent and should be relaxed. Evidence shows that current levels are still not sufficiently safe and need to be tightened."

More than 420 million people are affected worldwide due to this deadly disease which is caused mainly by an unhealthy diet, having a sedentary lifestyle, and obesity. As per new research, even the pollution level of the country can significantly affect the increase in cases of diabetic patients.

Talking about the lack of efforts over the past few years to improve the condition of diabetes, Al-Aly said, "Over the past two decades, there have been bits of research about diabetes and pollution. We wanted to thread together the pieces for a broader, more solid understanding."

After doing a thorough research themselves and after analysing data from the Global Burden of Disease study, which is conducted annually with contributions from researchers worldwide, the researchers were finally able to draw the conclusion.