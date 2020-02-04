App
Time to reset economy

Time to reset economy

Last Updated : Feb 04, 2020 08:44 PM IST

Reporter's Take | Third confirmed case of coronavirus, India steps up efforts

Moneycontrol’s Shraddha Sharma talks to Viswanath Pilla to find out how the Indian government is preparing to contain the outbreak.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

After three confirmed cases of coronavirus in Kerala, the state government on February 3 declared the epidemic a "state calamity".

Meanwhile, the death toll from coronavirus in China has risen to 425 with the total cases increasing to 20,438.

In this episode of Reporter’s Take, Moneycontrol’s Shraddha Sharma talks to Viswanath Pilla to find out how the Indian government is preparing to contain the outbreak.

Watch the video for more.

First Published on Feb 4, 2020 08:35 pm

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.