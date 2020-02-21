App
Last Updated : Feb 21, 2020 02:27 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Reporter's Take | Pharma companies oppose export ban

Moneycontrol's Shraddha Sharma gets in conversation with Viswanath Pilla to find out more about the proposed ban on the export of certain drugs.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The government is contemplating to restrict export of certain essential drugs over fears that there could be a shortage in India due to coronavirus outbreak in China.

The move has been opposed by the pharmaceutical industry that has claimed that possess inventories of over two months at hand.

In this edition of Reporter's Take, Moneycontrol's Shraddha Sharma gets in conversation with Viswanath Pilla to find out more about the proposed ban on export of certain drugs.

First Published on Feb 21, 2020 02:25 pm

tags #coronavirus #pharma #video

