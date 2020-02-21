Reporter's Take | Pharma companies oppose export ban

Moneycontrol's Shraddha Sharma gets in conversation with Viswanath Pilla to find out more about the proposed ban on the export of certain drugs.
The government is contemplating to restrict export of certain essential drugs over fears that there could be a shortage in India due to coronavirus outbreak in China.
The move has been opposed by the pharmaceutical industry that has claimed that possess inventories of over two months at hand.
First Published on Feb 21, 2020 02:25 pm