you are here: HomeNewsTrendsHealth
Last Updated : Jun 17, 2019 02:35 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Reporter's Take | Doctors’ strike takes nation-wide turn

The IMA is protesting the recent assault on doctors in West Bengal.

The India Medical Association announced that it will go on a strike on June 17 that will result in withdrawal of non-essential health services across the country.

The IMA is protesting the recent assault on doctors in West Bengal.

Stanford Masters chats with Moneycontrol's M Saraswathy to understand the demands of the doctors.

First Published on Jun 17, 2019 02:35 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #video

