Reporter's Take | Coronavirus crisis: What is causing shortage of sanitizers and disinfectants?

Health agencies like the World Health Organisation (WHO) have been advising people to maintain personal hygiene. This includes use of sanitizers and disinfectants to prevent the spread of infection.

However, the instructions have led to panic-buying and hoarding. Manufacturers are struggling to keep pace with the order inflow.

Moneycontrol's Shraddha Sharma gets in conversation with Viswanath Pilla to discuss the reason behind the shortage of sanitizers and disinfectants in markets and what is preventing a scale-up of production of the same.