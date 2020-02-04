App
Time to reset economy

HomeNewsTrendsHealth
Last Updated : Feb 04, 2020 09:00 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Reporter's Take | 5% cess to make imported medical devices costlier

Moneycontrol's Shraddha Sharma gets in conversation with Viswanath Pilla to know how the additional cess will impact the patients and the medical ecosystem.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The government in its Union Budget 2020 has imposed a 5 percent health cess on the imports of medical equipment, over and above the basic customs duty (BCD).

It is expected to put an additional cost burden on the patients.

In this episode of Reporter's Take, Moneycontrol's Shraddha Sharma gets in conversation with Viswanath Pilla to know how the additional cess will impact the patients and the medical ecosystem.

Watch the video for more.



First Published on Feb 4, 2020 09:00 pm

tags #cess #Import Duty #India #medical equipment #Reporter’s Take #video

