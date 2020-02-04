Reporter's Take | 5% cess to make imported medical devices costlier

Moneycontrol's Shraddha Sharma gets in conversation with Viswanath Pilla to know how the additional cess will impact the patients and the medical ecosystem.
The government in its Union Budget 2020 has imposed a 5 percent health cess on the imports of medical equipment, over and above the basic customs duty (BCD).
It is expected to put an additional cost burden on the patients.Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
In this episode of Reporter's Take, Moneycontrol's Shraddha Sharma gets in conversation with Viswanath Pilla to know how the additional cess will impact the patients and the medical ecosystem.
Watch the video for more.
First Published on Feb 4, 2020 09:00 pm