Reliance Life Sciences seeks nod to start human trials of COVID-19 vaccine: Report

India’s Reliance Life Sciences has applied for regulatory approval to begin early stage human trials of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate, The Economic Times reported on Thursday.

The unlisted firm’s parent Reliance Industries did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Disclaimer: “Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.”

