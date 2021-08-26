MARKET NEWS

Reliance Life Sciences seeks nod to start human trials of COVID-19 vaccine: Report

The unlisted firm’s parent Reliance Industries did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Reuters
August 26, 2021 / 12:38 PM IST
India’s Reliance Life Sciences has applied for regulatory approval to begin early stage human trials of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate, The Economic Times reported on Thursday.

Disclaimer: “Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.”

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

 
