Regeneron working on antibody cocktail for Omicron, trials begin early 2022

US-based Regeneron Pharmaceuticals is developing an antibody cocktail to tackle the Omicron variant of the coronavirus after the company announced that its current formulation may be less effective against the new more transmissible strain.

Speaking to CNBC, CEO Leonard Schleifer said Regeneron plans to conduct human trials on the antibody cocktail in 2022 and hopes to get it approved from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) as quickly as possible.

"I think we need to figure out a way that we can get this to patients on a large scale before the next variant shows up... We just don’t want to be chasing our tail here," Schleifer said.

Regeneron had in November said its synthetic antibody treatment for COVID-19 may be less effective against the new variant, and it plans to conduct tests to determine by how much.

Antibody drugs have been a standard treatment for treating COVID-19 infections for over a year.

REGEN-COV is authorised in the United States as post-exposure prophylaxis in high-risk individuals, and is pending full approval.

The antibodies, called casirivimab and imdevimab, are injected intravenously.

The FDA recently authorised the AstraZeneca drug called Evusheld for adults and children 12 and older whose immune systems haven't responded adequately to COVID-19 vaccines or have a history of severe allergic reactions to the shots.

Regulators said the required two antibody injections may be effective at preventing COVID-19 infections for six months.

It has also given approval to two other antibody therapies from Eli Lilly and GlaxoSmithKline.