Record 20.66 lakh COVID-19 tests done in a day in India, says Health Ministry

(Representational image)

Over 20.66 lakh tests for detection of COVID-19 were conducted in a span of 24 hours in the country, the highest-ever done in a single day, the Union health ministry said on Saturday.

In a statement, the ministry said it is also the fourth successive day that the number of tests has been more than 20 lakh.

"With more than 20.66 lakh tests conducted in the last 24 hours, India has again set a new record of highest tests conducted in a day," it said.

Follow our LIVE blog for latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic

Over 19.33 crore vaccine doses have been administered in the country under the inoculation drive against COVID-19, the statement said.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

It said 19,33,72,819 vaccine doses have been administered through 27,76,936 sessions, as per the provisional report till 7 am on Saturday.

These include 97,38,148 healthcare workers (HCWs) who have taken their first dose and 66,91,350 HCWs who have taken their second dose.

The ministry said that 1,48,70,081 frontline workers (FLWs) have taken their first dose and 83,06,020 FLWs their second dose; and 92,97,532 beneficiaries in the 18-44 age group have taken their first dose.

It said in the 45-60 years age group 6,02,11,957 have got their first dose and 96,84,295 their second dose, while in the over 60 years category, 5,63,83,760 have received their first dose and 1,81,89,676 their second dose.

India's active cases decreased to 29,23,400 on Saturday, a net decline of 1,04,525 in the last 24 hours, the ministry said.

The daily recoveries continue to outnumber the daily new cases for the ninth consecutive day, it said.

The ministry said that about 3,57,630 recoveries were registered in the last 24 hours and India's cumulative recoveries reached 2,30,70,365 on Saturday.