Reached out to PM Modi for additional vaccines, medicines: Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said she has sought help from Prime Minister Narendra Modi for additional vaccines and medicines in the wake of spiraling COVID-19 cases in the state. She also said the state government will spell out measures to deal with the second wave of the pandemic later in the day.

"With the massive surge in #COVID19 cases across India, GoWB is taking all necessary steps to protect its people. I’ve reached out (to) the PM to help us with additional medicines and vaccines required,” Banerjee tweeted.

"I have also directed all the top officials to make elaborate arrangements & step up their efforts at every level to deal with #COVID19 situation in WB,” she added.

Banerjee had on Sunday said TMC would organise small meetings in Kolkata and she would give short speeches in rallies in districts where polling would be held in the remaining three phases, keeping in mind the coronavirus situation.

Trinamool Rajya Sabha member Derek O’Brien tweeted, ”Mamata Banerjee will NOT campaign in Kolkata anymore. Only one 'symbolic’ meeting on the last day of campaigning in the city on April 26.

"Slashes time for all her election rallies in all districts. Restricted to just 30 minutes.”

West Bengal on Sunday registered its highest single-day spike of 8,419 fresh cases and at least 28 fatalities.