RBI’s new central office building closed due to COVID-19 threat

The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) new central office building (NCOB) has been closed for all staff in view of the COVID-19 related situation in Mumbai, according to RBI officials who spoke on condition of anonymity.

“In view of the COVID-19 related situation in Mumbai, it has been decided that the New Central Office Building (NCOB) will remain closed for all staff till further orders. Only a minimum necessary contingent of security personnel will be allowed,” said an internal communication. An RBI spokesperson confirmed the decision.

“In case someone is required to operate from NCOB during this period due to exigency, s/he may obtain the permission of the Deputy Governor concerned. During this period, all staff attached to NCOB are advised to work from home / remote location, in terms of the existing guidelines,” the communication said.

According to one RBI official, one RBI employee and his father-in-law found COVID-19 positive in RBI’s Byculla colony. The colony has been sealed too, the officer said. Moneycontrol couldn't independently confirm this.

Shortly after COVID-19 was declared as a pandemic, the RBI had shifted about 150 officers to an undisclosed location so that the central bank’s core functions remain unaffected.

These officers will continue to operate the critical functions of the central bank in quarantine till the COVID-19 threat is over.

In view of the COVID-19 threat, Prime Minister, Narendra Modi announced a 21-days lock-down beginning 25 March. The lockdown was extended till 3 May in view of the severity of the situation.