Rajiv Bahl appointed as new ICMR director

The Centre has appointed Dr Rajiv Bahl as the Director General of Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)-cum-Secretary, Department of Health Research for a period of three years.

ICMR is the apex body in the country for the formulation, coordination and promotion of biomedical research.

"The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the appointment of Dr. Rajiv Bahl, Head of Research on Maternal, Newborn Child and Adolescent Health-cum-Newborn Unit Head, Department of Maternal Newborn Child and Adolescent Health and Ageing, World Health Organization, Geneva, Switzerland to the post of Director General, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)-cum-Secretary, Department of Health Research for a period of three years, with effect from the date of assumption of charge of the post or until further orders, whichever is earlier," a circular by Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Department of Personnel and Training read.

According to a government official, Bahl started his career as a scientist at the All India Institute of Medical Science and has been working with WHO for the past 15 years.

Bahl's appointment comes three months after the previous head of ICMR, Balaram Bhargava, left office on July 15.