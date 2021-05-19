Rajasthan government declares Black Fungus an epidemic

As a deadly second wave of COVID-19 continues to ravage India, cases of mucormycosis, a rare life-threatening infection are being reported among COVID-19 patients. (Image: News18 Creative)

In view of the rising number of mucormycosis or Black Fungus cases being found in recovered COVID-19 patients, the Rajasthan government declared the disease an epidemic on May 19.

A notification issued by Rajasthan's Principal Health Secretary Akhil Arora read: "Mucormycosis has been notified as an epidemic and a notifiable disease in the state under the Rajasthan Epidemic Act 2020."

Arora said the step was taken to ensure integrated and coordinated treatment of black fungus and the coronavirus.

Notably, when a disease is notified, doctors are bound to report it to the district Chief Medical Officers. This helps in tracking and managing the outbreak of the disease.

The Rajasthan government move comes days after the Haryana government had declared Black Fungus as a notified disease in the backdrop of COVID-19 catalysing its spread.

Rajasthan is reportedly facing a shortage of medicines needed to treat the deadly Black fungus disease as there are nearly 100 patients who are suffering from the fungal infection in the state at present. A separate ward has been set up at the Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Hospital in Jaipur for treating Black Fungus patients.