App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsHealth
Last Updated : Jul 09, 2018 10:25 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Punjab govt's offer: Make your village drug-free, get Rs 5 lakh grant for sports equipment

Tripat Rajinder Singh Bajwa, Punjab panchayats and rural development minister, asserted that the main supply chain line of drugs had been caught and broken

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Punjab government has declared that it will give a grant of Rs 5 lakh to villages that will help in keeping their youth away from drugs.

Tripat Rajinder Singh Bajwa, Punjab panchayats and rural development minister, asserted that the main supply chain line of drugs had been caught and broken. He said now only small hawkers who operated in stealth were still in business. He also added that every village that becomes drug-free will get Rs 5 lakh to purchase gym and sports equipment for the youth.

In a statement, Bajwa said, “Today, I want to share my thoughts with you on a very sensitive and highly urgent matter. This is about the menace of drugs that is dominating the social media dialogue these days. Several highly concerned people have expressed their apprehension and I believe their worry is justified. This menace must be eradicated from its roots forever.” He further added, “With strong willpower of Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and persistent efforts of his government, the main supply line of drugs like Chitta has been broken. Only petty peddlers are active now, which will also be eradicated soon.”

As reported by The New Indian Express, Bajwa also said blaming others for the drug menace in the state was of no use. Health and family welfare minister Bram Mohindra said FDA had developed the application 'Drug Information and Monitoring System’, to give information about medicines and availability. He said in the initial phase, “we are going to commence it from Mohali district."
First Published on Jul 9, 2018 10:25 pm

tags #drugs #Punjab #Trending News

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.