Punjab govt's offer: Make your village drug-free, get Rs 5 lakh grant for sports equipment

The Punjab government has declared that it will give a grant of Rs 5 lakh to villages that will help in keeping their youth away from drugs.

Tripat Rajinder Singh Bajwa, Punjab panchayats and rural development minister, asserted that the main supply chain line of drugs had been caught and broken. He said now only small hawkers who operated in stealth were still in business. He also added that every village that becomes drug-free will get Rs 5 lakh to purchase gym and sports equipment for the youth.

In a statement, Bajwa said, “Today, I want to share my thoughts with you on a very sensitive and highly urgent matter. This is about the menace of drugs that is dominating the social media dialogue these days. Several highly concerned people have expressed their apprehension and I believe their worry is justified. This menace must be eradicated from its roots forever.” He further added, “With strong willpower of Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and persistent efforts of his government, the main supply line of drugs like Chitta has been broken. Only petty peddlers are active now, which will also be eradicated soon.”