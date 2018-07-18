App
Last Updated : Jul 18, 2018 05:52 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Punjab government to spend Rs 25 crore on dope tests of four lakh employees

A single dope test kit costs around Rs 600

Representative Image
Representative Image

The Punjab government will bear the expense of Rs 25 crore for the dope test of its four lakh employees, reports suggest.

According to a report by The Times of India, Additional chief secretary of the health and family welfare department Satish Chandra confirmed that the health department has submitted its report to the chief secretary Karan Avtar Singh on Tuesday.

In its report, the health department stated that whenever a government employee visits the health department for the dope test, the department will first evaluate their medical history.

In case, the employee is on some life-saving drug, his/ her department will be informed that the dope test cannot be performed, as the result will certainly be positive. In such a scenario, the employee may be asked to discontinue the medicine, if they are not consuming lifesaving drugs.

“Life is more important if a person is on essential medicines, we will write to the department that the dope test cannot be conducted,” said Chandra.

Furthermore, if the test results are positive the employee will be called for a second test in the next week. If the second test result is also positive, the employee will be sent to the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) in Chandigarh for the confirmation test.

The report further mentioned that a single dope test kit costs around Rs 600, however, the department will invite tenders to furnish the large order.

At present, these kits are being purchased locally by the civil surgeons.
First Published on Jul 18, 2018 05:52 pm

