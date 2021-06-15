MARKET NEWS

Punjab eases COVID-19 curbs; restaurants, cinema halls, gyms to reopen

Moneycontrol News
June 15, 2021 / 08:09 PM IST
Representative image

The Punjab government on June 15 ordered relaxations in the state as the COVID-19 positivity rate dropped to 2 percent. The relaxations will be effective from  June 16.


Chairing a virtual COVID-19 review meeting, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh ordered the reopening of restaurants, dhabas, cinemas, gyms, etc with 50 percent capacity, subject to all their employees have received at least one dose of vaccination. However, bars and clubs will remain shut.






The state government in its announcement also said that it would begin vaccination of teachers, non-teaching staff and students in the 18-45 age group from all schools and colleges from June 21.


Under the fresh guidelines, which will remain in effect till June 25, daily night curfew will be in place from 8 pm to 5 am and weekend curfew will be imposed from 8 pm on Saturday up to 5 am on Monday across the state, the statement said.




Earlier, the night curfew was from 7 pm to 6 am.

Air-conditioned buses can also ply with 50 percent occupation.

All educational institutions will also continue to be closed.

District authorities have been asked to determine opening timings of non-essential shops on the basis of the local situation, while ensuring that crowds are avoided.

The authorities shall also continue to ensure strict implementation of all the extant directives of the government on COVID-appropriate behaviour, the chief minister added.


Meanwhile, the state recorded 629 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the infection tally to 5,88,525 on June 14, while 33 more fatalities pushed the toll to 15,602.


Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.
(With PTI inputs)


TAGS: #coronavirus #Current Affairs #Health #India #Punjab
first published: Jun 15, 2021 08:09 pm

