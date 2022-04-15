Profit-driven sector crucial for effective healthcare system: NATHEALTH president

Shravan Subramanyam, managing director of Wipro GE Healthcare, talks to Moneycontrol about the need for the government to increase healthcare expenditure and how greater private participation can strengthen the healthcare ecosystem in India. He recently took over as president of the Healthcare Federation of India, known as NATHEALTH. Edited excerpts:

What has changed most dramatically in India’s healthcare ecosystem during the span of the COVID-19 pandemic?

The onset of COVID-19 has accelerated the adoption of digitised healthcare solutions in India. In fact, the pandemic acted as a catalyst to transform the future of healthcare, marked by telehealth and remote monitoring that has shifted from provider-centric to deeper patient-centric care. With COVID-19 restrictions and social distancing norms becoming a part of people’s daily lives, patients are feeling empowered about self-care through digitised platforms that help them navigate the best services for their specific needs at home comfort.

It also brought to the fore the role of various stakeholders in building a resilient healthcare infrastructure. While India is yet to achieve the WHO standard of 1:1,000 doctor-patient ratio, 2020 witnessed a rise in the number of registered doctors to over 1.2 million (with the Indian Medical Council). This indicates the significance of medical institutions and trained staff in enabling a robust health ecosystem.

Moreover, the expansion of private players to serve tier II and tier III regions outside of metropolitan areas has also accelerated. The government has also put a larger focus on the importance of a robust healthcare ecosystem and has taken initiatives such as the production-linked incentive scheme and the draft National Medical Devices Policy 2022 to boost and enhance India’s domestic medical devices market, which will further strengthen the country’s healthcare ecosystem.

What is your assessment of the private sector’s role during the pandemic? What do you say about over-costing charges against private hospitals and diagnostic labs?

The pandemic brought about an air of uncertainty, with disruptions in the global supply routes of pharmaceutical drugs, medtech equipment and devices.

Also Read | After initial hiccup, many private hospitals start offering COVID-19 vaccine booster doses; demand rises on day 2

As a country, we are heavily dependent on import of medical devices and pharmaceuticals. Therefore, the private sector plays a critical role in increasing domestic manufacturing of lifesaving solutions as the key to our future woes, to drastically bring down the cost levied on end-consumers or patients. At the same time, leveraging remote monitoring and digital solutions can help reduce the burden on clinicians and patients alike, by streamlining workflow for clinicians and bringing down the out-of-pocket expenditure incurred by patients.

While the government has helped maximise the number of people insured in India, it is also essential to consider the sum assured, as it is often insufficient. Increasing government healthcare spending with a focus on ensuring adequate sum assured should be the next step in this endeavour.

What more can the government do to make businesses more viable and raise investment in private healthcare in India?

Initiatives such as the production-linked incentive scheme that encourages domestic medical equipment production as part of the Aatmanirbhar Bharat effort provide a welcome push to the sector. The National Digital Health Mission has also helped advance our digital agenda through application of health information exchange, adoption of open standards and a national health information network. It has created green shoots of multiple public and private initiatives for accessible, connected, and personalised healthcare for patients.

Also Read | Private medical colleges, stung by NMC’s formula for 50% seats, threaten to take legal route

Apart from these initiatives, it is important to recognise the impending need for a strong healthcare workforce in India. A major amount of rural healthcare is supplied by people who do not have professional medical training. There is a growing need for public-private collaboration in terms of education, infrastructure and technological advancements, and the government is collaborating with a clutch of countries to draw up the parameters for imparting skill training in the health sector that is expected to generate more jobs.

Waiving duty and cess as well as relieving sectoral payment dues will not only provide a boost to the medtech sector but also provide relief to already burdened patients, in turn helping reduce their out-of-pocket expenditure.

Many public health officials say profitability should not be encouraged in a sector such as health. What is your view?

Supporting a profit-driven sector in healthcare delivery is crucial for an efficient and effective healthcare system. It also allows for healthcare providers to scale their operations in an effort to achieve India’s goal of quality access to healthcare for all. Profitability also ensures continuous research and development for patient-centric, precision health-based solutions, enabled by AI that can address individual patient concerns.





Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes