MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsHealth

22 die as private hospital in Agra conducts 'mock drill' by cutting off oxygen supply

Talking about deaths of COVID patients at the Agra hospital, he said four patients died on April 26 while three succumbed to the infection on April 27.

PTI
June 09, 2021 / 08:11 AM IST
Representative Image

Representative Image

The Agra administration on Tuesday ordered an enquiry after a video clip surfaced in which the owner of a private hospital is purportedly heard saying that he conducted a "mock drill" in which oxygen supply was cut off for COVID patients for five minutes.

In the video which went viral on social media on Monday, the owner of Shri Paras Hospital is also heard saying that bodies of some patients started turning blue after the oxygen supply was cut off.

District Magistrate Prabhu N Singh told reporters that action will be taken against the owner under the Pandemic Act. He said the hospital will be sealed and patients will be shifted to other hospitals.

In the April 28 video, Dr Arinjay Jain allegedly claims that there was acute oxygen shortage at the hospital during the second wave of coronavirus.

"Start discharging people, there is no oxygen availability anywhere, even the chief minister cannot get you oxygen. Modi Nagar is dry," he said.

Close

Related stories

"We talked with families of the patients but no one was ready to discharge their patients. So we decided to conduct a mock drill so that we could segregate the critically ill patients. After shutting off oxygen supply for five minutes, bodies of 22 patients started turning blue," Jain said.

He said that families of the remaining 74 COVID patients were asked to arrange for oxygen cylinders.

However, the district magistrate said there wasn't scarcity of oxygen at the hospital and that no patient died due to oxygen shortage at the hospital.

Talking about deaths of COVID patients at the hospital, he said four patients died on April 26 while three succumbed to the infection on April 27.

"Shri Paras Hospital had enough oxygen and it is not true that 22 patients died there due to oxygen shortage. However, the video that is being circulated will be examined and the required action will be taken," the DM said.

Chief Medical Officer, Agra Dr R C Pandey told PTI that a team has been sent to the hospital to investigate the matter.

When contacted by PTI, the owner of the hospital was not available.
PTI
TAGS: #Agra #Current Affairs #Health #India
first published: Jun 8, 2021 04:40 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Which is better to invest, index funds or exchange traded funds?

Simply Save | Which is better to invest, index funds or exchange traded funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

Enjoying Moneycontrol?

How about a quick survey to help us improve our services?

Ok, sure

Maybe next time!

Take a Quick Survey