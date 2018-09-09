Potential new antibiotic could fight superbugs

Scientists have identified a fungal compound that could lead to a new antibiotic, giving mankind another weapon to fight against superbugs. Due to the overuse of antibiotics in recent years, strains of bacteria have developed resistance to many different types of drugs.

Researchers from Chongqing University in China have developed a technique to synthesise albomycins, a group of fungal compounds that have previously shown antimicrobial properties.

"The method we use can efficiently and conveniently synthesise albomycins substances, and initial animal lab test has demonstrated that these substances are safe, but we will continue our research on its safety," Yun He from the Chongqing University told Xinhua new agency.

Researchers were able to obtain the substances in large enough amounts to allow them to test their antibiotic activity.

One substance performed well in a test against a variety of bacterial strains. It outperformed several established antibiotics, according to a study published in the journal Nature Communication.