you are here: HomeNewsTrendsHealth
Last Updated : Aug 04, 2018 04:40 PM IST | Source: PTI

PM reviews preparations for launch of health assurance scheme

The scheme will provide health assurance cover of up to Rs 5 lakh per family. It will cover over 10 crore poor and vulnerable families in the country.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today reviewed the progress of preparations for the launch of the health assurance programme under Ayushman Bharat.

Top officials of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, NITI Aayog and the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) briefed the Prime Minister on various aspects, including the preparations in states and development of the technological infrastructure associated with the scheme, a PMO release said.

In April, on the occasion of Ambedkar Jayanti, the Prime Minister had inaugurated the first 'health and wellness centre' under Ayushman Bharat in Bijapur district in Chhattisgarh.
First Published on Aug 4, 2018 03:20 pm

tags #'Global Financial Crisis and Lessons Learnt by India #Ayushman Bharat #India #Narendra Modi #NITI Ayog

