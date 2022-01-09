MARKET NEWS

English
PM Modi to chair COVID-19 review meeting at 4:30 today

The meeting scheduled at 4.30 pm, comes a day after Election Commission of India announced the schedule of assembly elections in five states to be held in February-March.

Moneycontrol News
January 09, 2022 / 11:06 AM IST
PM Narendra Modi (file image)

PM Narendra Modi (file image)


Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to chair a meeting to review the COVID-19 situation in the country on January 9 afternoon, news agency ANI said quoting government sources.

The meeting scheduled at 4.30 pm, comes a day after Election Commission of India announced the schedule of assembly elections in five states to be held in February-March.

The country is witnessing an alarming surge in COVID-19 infections with emergence of COVID-19 variant. On January 9, the country registered a single-day surge of 1,59,632 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total tally of infections to 3.55 crore, which includes 3,623 cases of Omicron variant reported across 27 states and Union territories so far.

Follow our Live Blog for Coronavirus Omicron Updates Here 

The death toll climbed to 4,83,790 with 327 fresh fatalities, the Union Health Ministry said.

The voting for 690 assembly seats across these five states will be held in seven phases between February 10 and March 7 amid an upsurge in COVID-19 cases. The counting of votes for all the five assemblies will be held on March 10, the poll panel announced.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #2022 Assembly Elections #Coronavirus. COVID-19 #COVID-19 Omicron #Current Affairs #India #PM Narendra Modi
first published: Jan 9, 2022 11:04 am

