PM Modi to chair COVID-19 review meeting at 4:30 today

PM Narendra Modi (file image)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to chair a meeting to review the COVID-19 situation in the country on January 9 afternoon, news agency ANI said quoting government sources.



The meeting scheduled at 4.30 pm, comes a day after Election Commission of India announced the schedule of assembly elections in five states to be held in February-March.

The country is witnessing an alarming surge in COVID-19 infections with emergence of COVID-19 variant. On January 9, the country registered a single-day surge of 1,59,632 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total tally of infections to 3.55 crore, which includes 3,623 cases of Omicron variant reported across 27 states and Union territories so far.

The death toll climbed to 4,83,790 with 327 fresh fatalities, the Union Health Ministry said.