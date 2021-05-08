PM Modi speaks to Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray on COVID-19 situation in state

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday spoke to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on the COVID-19 situation in the state.

PM Modi has been interacting with chief ministers over telephone for the last couple of days to take stock of the pandemic situation in their states.

Maharashtra has been the worst-affected state during the second wave of the COVID-19 infections. Though some of its cities, including Mumbai, have seen consistent improvement, the situation in many parts of the state remains of concern.

The state recorded over 54,000 new cases of COVID-19 in a day, according to the the latest update.

