Piramal's contract research arm to invest 25 million Canadian dollars to expand Aurora facility

Piramal Pharma Solutions, the contract research and manufacturing arm of Piramal Enterprises on January 28 said it is expanding its active pharmaceutical ingredient facility in Aurora, Canada with an investment of 25 million Canadian dollars.

"Pharma Solutions’ (PPS) Aurora facility will enhance its offerings to customers with this addition that features 10,500 sq. ft. of new manufacturing space," the company said.

The additional capacity will cater to increasing customer demand as well as support the facility’s ability to provide Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (APIs) and high potent APIs down to an Occupational Exposure Limit (OEL) of 1mcg/m3.

The expansion will also include filtration and drying capabilities that will enhance service offerings.

The expansion is expected to be completed and running by April 30, 2021.

“This additional capacity will help us to strengthen our presence in Canada as well as service other geographies such as North America and Europe, whilst enabling us to support our customer’s API requirements and market demand for integrated solutions," Peter DeYoung, CEO, Piramal Pharma Solutions said.

Apart from the existing production-scale reactors, this expansion will include two new reactor suites as well as a dedicated filter dryer room and a portable filter dryer.